Politics

Survey Reveals Decline in Republican Journalists, Raises Questions on Media Trust

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
Survey Reveals Decline in Republican Journalists, Raises Questions on Media Trust

In a significant revelation, a survey conducted by Syracuse University has painted a startling picture of the political affiliations among American journalists. The study found that a mere 3.4% of American journalists identify as Republicans, a figure that has seen a precipitous decline from the 25.7% reported in 1971. In stark contrast, the number of journalists identifying as Democrats and Independents has surged to 36.4% and 51.7% respectively in 2022.

The Erosion of Public Trust

The survey also underscored the growing concerns about the future trajectory of U.S. journalism. A staggering 60.1% of journalists believe journalism is veering off course, with issues such as the erosion of public trust, the contraction of local news coverage, perceived bias, the proliferation of fake news, and a disrupted business model topping their list of concerns.

This increasing skepticism is mirrored in broader public sentiment. Data from Gallup polls suggest that a mere 32% of Americans trust the mass media, revealing a sharp partisan division in media trust. Democrats tend to have more faith in the media than Republicans, with only 11% of Republicans expressing trust as opposed to 58% of Democrats.

Low Confidence in Journalism Institutions

The confidence in journalism institutions is alarmingly low, with only 18% of the public trusting newspapers and just 14% placing their faith in television news. The ethical standards of journalists are under scrutiny, with 42% of the public rating them as either ‘very low’ or ‘low’.

The Issue of ‘Both-Sides-Ism’

Additionally, a notable discrepancy between journalists and the public has emerged on the issue of ‘both-sides-ism’. While the majority of the public prefers an equal representation of all perspectives, most journalists believe that not every side warrants equal coverage. This imbalance, coupled with the lopsided Democratic affiliation of journalists in mainstream media, could potentially have far-reaching implications for public trust and even-handed reporting.

0
Politics United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

