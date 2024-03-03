Survey Reveals 72% of Irish Directors Open to State Board Roles Amid Governance Optimism

A recent poll has highlighted the complex sentiments among Irish directors and business leaders towards serving on State boards, revealing both concerns and a strong inclination to contribute to public service governance. The survey, conducted by the Institute of Directors (IoD) in Ireland, engaged 382 directors and business leaders, uncovering their perspectives on the governance of State bodies and their willingness to participate in these roles.

Advertisment

Positive Attitude Towards Governance Standards

Despite the challenges, a substantial 72% of respondents expressed their willingness to consider applying for a position on a State board. This enthusiasm is supported by a broadly positive view of the current governance frameworks. Notably, nearly 73% of those surveyed acknowledged the effectiveness of the Code of Practice for the Governance of State Bodies in supporting good corporate governance standards. Furthermore, approximately 74% believe that governance standards have improved since the code's revision in 2016. These statistics suggest a strong foundation of support for the existing governance practices among Ireland's leadership community.

Concerns and Recommendations for Improvement

Advertisment

However, the survey also brought to light certain concerns among directors and business leaders. IoD Ireland CEO Caroline Spillane shared insights into the apprehensions regarding reputational risks and the desire for a more transparent and skill-based recruitment process to State boards. Respondents called for a review of the code's oversight, accountability, and implementation procedures. Additionally, there is a clear demand for the code to evolve in line with the latest governance developments, ensuring that State boards can effectively meet contemporary challenges.

Future Directions and IoD Initiatives

In response to these findings, Spillane announced plans for further research aimed at providing practical recommendations to support the Government in enhancing State agency governance. This initiative aligns with IoD's commitment to elevating governance standards, evidenced by the recent launch of a new framework designed for directors, c-suite, and senior executives. This framework aims to drive higher standards in corporate governance across Ireland, responding to an evolving policy, regulatory, and economic environment.

The survey results and subsequent initiatives by the IoD underscore a pivotal moment for governance in Ireland. With a significant portion of the leadership community ready to engage in public service, coupled with constructive feedback on existing practices, there is a clear pathway towards strengthening the governance of State bodies. As Ireland continues to navigate the complexities of modern governance, the insights from this survey and the actions taken by organizations like the IoD will be crucial in shaping the future of public service leadership and governance standards in the country.