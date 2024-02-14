Surrey City Hall Lockdown: Palestine Solidarity Protests Force Relocation

February 14, 2024: City Hall Lockdown amid Palestine Solidarity Protests in Surrey, BC

Protesters Disrupt City Hall Meeting, Forcing Relocation

In an unprecedented move, the Surrey city council was forced to relocate its meeting from the usual chambers due to repeated disruptions by pro-Palestine protesters. The protesters had previously disrupted council meetings on four separate occasions in the past few months, leading the council to take safety measures such as increasing security and police presence.

Despite the protesters' right to peaceful assembly, their actions were obstructing lawful activities and infringing on the public's right to attend and speak at council meetings. The council was forced to move the public outside of the gallery to ensure the city's business could continue. Police officers were stationed in the parkade to ensure council members could safely leave City Hall after the meeting.

Undemocratic Practices and Connections with RCMP and Israeli Forces

The ongoing Palestine solidarity organizing and mobilizations in Surrey have brought to light the undemocratic practices of the mayor and ruling slate on council. Their connections with the RCMP and Israeli forces have raised concerns about the suppression of free speech and the right to peaceful protest.

The protesters argue that the council's actions are a violation of their Charter rights and an attempt to silence their voices. They point to the council's refusal to acknowledge their concerns about police violence and Israel's genocide against Palestinians.

"We will not be silenced," said one of the protesters. "We will continue to organize and demand justice for Palestine."

New Palestine Solidarity Group Forms in North Surrey

Despite being locked out of the council meeting, the protesters used the opportunity to strategize and organize, leading to the formation of a new Palestine solidarity group in North Surrey. The group plans to continue its efforts to raise awareness about the situation in Palestine and to pressure the council to take action.

The new group is part of a growing movement of Palestine solidarity organizing in Surrey and across Canada. They are calling on the federal government to take a stronger stance against Israel's human rights abuses and to support the Palestinian people's right to self-determination.

As the situation in Palestine continues to deteriorate, the struggle for justice and peace is becoming increasingly urgent. The protesters in Surrey are a reminder that the fight for human rights is a global one, and that ordinary people have the power to make a difference.

In the words of one of the organizers, "We will not rest until Palestine is free."

The council's decision to relocate its meeting may have temporarily silenced the protesters, but it has also galvanized their efforts and brought their cause to the attention of a wider audience.

As the situation in Surrey continues to unfold, it remains to be seen whether the council will take meaningful action to address the concerns of the Palestine solidarity movement, or whether it will continue to suppress their voices.