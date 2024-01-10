Suriname Nominates Albert Ramdin for OAS Secretary General, Withdraws 2024 General Assembly Hosting Bid

Suriname has put forth its Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, and International Cooperation, Albert Ramdin, as a candidate for the esteemed position of Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS). This nomination emerges alongside the nation’s decision to retract its offer to host the 54th General Assembly of the OAS in 2024—a commitment it had previously been eager to fulfill as expressed in June 2023.

Reasons Behind the Withdrawal

President Chandrikapersad Santokhi laid out the factors influencing this decision in a letter addressed to OAS Secretary General, Luis Almagro. He clarified that the evolution of circumstances since the original offer and a staunch commitment to preserving the integrity of the election process were the primary reasons for the withdrawal.

The Surinamese government, concerned about the perception of potential advantages that may arise by hosting the event where the next Secretary General would be decided, opted for a path that ensures transparency and impartiality. To this end, Suriname has offered to host the 56th General Assembly in 2026 instead.

A Veteran in the Field

Albert Ramdin, the nominee in question, is no stranger to the OAS. He has served the organization as the assistant secretary general from 2005 to 2015. Notably, Ramdin will not have to step down from his current ministerial role to campaign for the Secretary General position. This provision offers him the unique opportunity to continue his ministerial duties while pursuing this prestigious global role.

What Does the Future Hold?

The election for the OAS Secretary General will take place in 2025, with the appointment scheduled for June of the same year. However, the probability of Ramdin securing the position and the potential presence of other candidates remain uncertain factors at this stage. These developing dynamics on the international stage will be closely watched by political observers and stakeholders alike, providing a captivating narrative of power, ambition, and diplomacy.