Surge in Migrant Border Crossings Fuels Texas Secession Movement: TEXIT Gains Momentum

Amid the escalating border crisis, Daniel Miller, President of the Texas Nationalist Movement, has vocalized a renewed call for Texas' secession from the United States, a movement known as TEXIT. This call comes in light of recent footage showcasing a significant surge in migrants crossing the southern border, an event which Miller believes has substantially increased support for the secessionist cause among Texas residents.

Advertisment

Border Crisis Intensifies TEXIT Sentiment

Miller points to the federal government's handling of immigration policies as a catalyst for the growing support for TEXIT. He argues that the incompetency displayed by the federal government in managing the border and immigration issues, coupled with their actions that seemingly facilitate the border's collapse, has left Texans with no other choice but to consider independence as a viable solution. According to Miller, achieving a secure border and sensible immigration policy is only possible if Texas operates as a sovereign, self-governing entity.

Legal Battles Highlight Federal Impediments

Advertisment

The friction between Texas and the federal government over border security policies has led to a series of legal battles, underscoring the state's struggle to assert its right to protect its borders. Miller cites instances where Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Governor Greg Abbott have had to sue the Biden Administration's Department of Homeland Security to defend Texas' stance on border security. These legal confrontations serve as proof, according to Miller, of the federal government's obstructive role in Texas' efforts to secure its own border.

Public Opinion Shifts Towards Independence

Recent independent polling indicates a shift in public opinion among Texans towards the idea of secession. Miller asserts that the growing realization among Texans is that the state would be better off governed by its own laws and regulations, free from the influence of federal bureaucracy. The notion that Texans are best suited to govern Texas seems to resonate more as the border crisis continues to unfold, with an increasing number of residents warming up to the idea of TEXIT as a solution to the state's challenges.

As the debate over Texas' future and its relationship with the federal government continues, the border crisis remains a pivotal issue shaping the discourse. Whether TEXIT becomes a reality or remains a symbol of Texans' frustration with federal policies, the movement's growing momentum in the face of ongoing challenges indicates a significant moment in the state's history, prompting reflection on the implications of independence and self-governance.