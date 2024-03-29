Surendra Singh Bhoi quits Congress, joins Biju Janata Dal

With the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections on the horizon, the political landscape in Odisha is witnessing significant shifts as key figures realign their loyalties. Surendra Singh Bhoi, a longtime Congress member and district president, has defected to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), while prominent figures Bhartruhari Mahtab and Sidhant Mohapatra have embraced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), signaling a turbulent prelude to the upcoming polls.

Political Chessboard: Key Defections Reshape Odisha's Electoral Battlefield

The political arena in Odisha is undergoing a profound transformation as seasoned politicians switch allegiances. Surendra Singh Bhoi's departure from Congress to join BJD after 38 years of membership underscores the fluid nature of political affiliations in the state. Bhoi's exit from Congress was closely followed by the high-profile defections of six-time Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab and former MP Sidhant Mohapatra from BJD to BJP. These moves come at a critical juncture, with the Lok Sabha elections set to be contested in four phases across Odisha's 21 constituencies.

Strategic Significance: Analyzing the Impact of High-Profile Defections

The defection of influential politicians to the BJP from both the Congress and BJD is expected to significantly alter the electoral dynamics in Odisha. Bhartruhari Mahtab's switch to BJP, in particular, has been seen as a major coup for the party, given his longstanding influence in Odisha's political landscape. With the BJD having dominated the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, these strategic defections to the BJP could potentially disrupt the ruling party's stronghold, offering the BJP an opportunity to consolidate its presence in the state.

The Road Ahead: Odisha's Political Landscape on the Eve of Elections

As Odisha braces for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, the political realignments mark the beginning of an intensely competitive battle. The BJP's gains from the recent defections are poised to challenge the BJD's dominance, while the Congress struggles to retain its foot