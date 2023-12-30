Supriya Sule Criticizes BJP’s Treatment of Devendra Fadnavis

In a recent surge of internal discord within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Supriya Sule, the Member of Parliament from Baramati, has openly criticized the party for its alleged mistreatment of senior leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. The conflict was brought to light during the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Akrosh Morcha in Daund.

The Downgrading of Fadnavis

According to Sule, Fadnavis, who led the BJP to a remarkable victory of 105 seats in the 2019 Maharashtra legislative elections, has been grossly humiliated by his own party. The former Chief Minister, who held power from 2014 to 2019, has been reduced to the position of ‘half deputy chief minister’, a term used by Sule to indicate a significant reduction in his political authority.

Political Power Play

The MP from Baramati drew comparisons between Fadnavis’s situation and that of Eknath Shinde, who ascended to the role of Chief Minister despite having only 40 MLAs. In a similar vein, Ajit Pawar stands as the Deputy Chief Minister with the same number of MLAs. This political power play, Sule suggests, is a reflection of the BJP’s broader pattern of disrespect towards Maharashtrian leaders within the Delhi political establishment.

The Akrosh Morcha

The Akrosh Morcha, a protest march led by the NCP, commenced from Shivneri Fort and traversed various parts of Pune district, ending at the district collectorate. This event provided the platform for Sule’s criticisms and brought to light the alleged injustices within the BJP.