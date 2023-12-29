en English
Supriya Sule: A Stand for Struggle over Power Amid NCP Split

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:52 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 10:23 pm EST
Supriya Sule: A Stand for Struggle over Power Amid NCP Split

In a stirring public address in Indapur, Supriya Sule, the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) working president and Baramati Lok Sabha MP, made a bold declaration of her allegiance to struggle over power. This statement follows the recent schism within the NCP, which culminated on July 2, when Ajit Pawar, alongside eight other MLAs, broke ranks to join the Eknath Shinde government.

The Choice Between Power and Struggle

Amidst the political tumult, Sule was faced with a choice. On one side, the allure of power, personified by Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah. On the other, the struggle, embodied by her father and NCP founder, Sharad Pawar. Opting for the latter, Sule, along with several of her colleagues, has chosen to stand by Sharad Pawar, underscoring their unwavering commitment to their principles and to the party.

The Importance of Democracy

In her discourse, Sule emphasised the importance of upholding democratic values and cautioned against the dangers of submitting to fear. She stressed the potential for recurring situations of this nature if democratic safeguards are not stringently upheld. Her words serve as a stern reminder of the consequences that could follow if democratic principles are compromised for personal gain.

A Declaration of Resolve

In a further assertion of her commitment, Sule announced her intention to stay in Baramati for the ensuing 10 months, eschewing visits to Mumbai, to prepare for the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly polls. Highlighting the criticality of the impending elections, she reinforced that the outcomes would chart the course of the nation for the next five years.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

