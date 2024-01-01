Supreme Court’s Unanimous Decision in Ayodhya Case Reflected Upon by Chief Justice Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, recently reflected on the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, a conflict that has spanned decades. The judgment, issued in November 2019, was a pivotal moment in India’s history, with the judges deciding to ‘speak in one voice’, and not ascribe authorship to the verdict.

Unanimous Verdict

The five-judge bench, which included then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, resolved to allot the disputed land to the Hindu side for the construction of a Ram temple. This decision was made despite the court acknowledging the demolition of the Babri Masjid on the site in 1992 as illegal. To balance the scales, the court ordered the government to provide a five-acre plot to the Muslim community at another location in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.

Ram Temple Nears Completion

More than three years after this ruling, the Ram temple is nearing completion. A foundation stone-laying ceremony was held in August 2020, and a consecration ceremony is scheduled for January 22. This significant development has been met with anticipation and enthusiasm from many citizens of India.

Historic Moment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the forthcoming inauguration of the temple as a historic moment. He has urged citizens to light Shri Ram Jyoti in their homes to mark the occasion. This gesture is symbolic of the unity and harmony that the government hopes will prevail following the resolution of this long-standing dispute.

In his reflection, Chief Justice Chandrachud emphasized the importance of maintaining the credibility of the Supreme Court. He highlighted initiatives taken to enhance transparency and accessibility into the Indian judiciary, such as live streaming of important cases emanating from the constitution benches. The unanimous decision in the Ayodhya case, he stressed, was a testament to this commitment.