en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Supreme Court’s Unanimous Decision in Ayodhya Case Reflected Upon by Chief Justice Chandrachud

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:41 am EST
Supreme Court’s Unanimous Decision in Ayodhya Case Reflected Upon by Chief Justice Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, recently reflected on the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, a conflict that has spanned decades. The judgment, issued in November 2019, was a pivotal moment in India’s history, with the judges deciding to ‘speak in one voice’, and not ascribe authorship to the verdict.

Unanimous Verdict

The five-judge bench, which included then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, resolved to allot the disputed land to the Hindu side for the construction of a Ram temple. This decision was made despite the court acknowledging the demolition of the Babri Masjid on the site in 1992 as illegal. To balance the scales, the court ordered the government to provide a five-acre plot to the Muslim community at another location in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.

Ram Temple Nears Completion

More than three years after this ruling, the Ram temple is nearing completion. A foundation stone-laying ceremony was held in August 2020, and a consecration ceremony is scheduled for January 22. This significant development has been met with anticipation and enthusiasm from many citizens of India.

Historic Moment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the forthcoming inauguration of the temple as a historic moment. He has urged citizens to light Shri Ram Jyoti in their homes to mark the occasion. This gesture is symbolic of the unity and harmony that the government hopes will prevail following the resolution of this long-standing dispute.

In his reflection, Chief Justice Chandrachud emphasized the importance of maintaining the credibility of the Supreme Court. He highlighted initiatives taken to enhance transparency and accessibility into the Indian judiciary, such as live streaming of important cases emanating from the constitution benches. The unanimous decision in the Ayodhya case, he stressed, was a testament to this commitment.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Prime Time Headlines: Politics, Space, and the Tremors of Change

By Dil Bar Irshad

Government Declares New Series of Electoral Bond Sales Amid Scrutiny

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jharkhand Fair Price Shop Dealers Join Nationwide Strike: Impact and Implications

By Rafia Tasleem

Economists Predict India's FY25 GDP Growth to be between 6.2-6.4%, Government Capex Leads

By Rafia Tasleem

Northern India Gripped by Severe Cold Wave as New Year Begins ...
@India · 1 min
Northern India Gripped by Severe Cold Wave as New Year Begins ...
heart comment 0
Akshay Kumar Vacations in Maldives & Reveals Upcoming Film’s Release Date

By BNN Correspondents

Akshay Kumar Vacations in Maldives & Reveals Upcoming Film's Release Date
LIC Slapped with Rs 806 Crore GST Demand Notice: A Wake-Up Call for the Insurance Sector?

By Rafia Tasleem

LIC Slapped with Rs 806 Crore GST Demand Notice: A Wake-Up Call for the Insurance Sector?
The Dual Facets of AI: Promising Growth and Deepfake Perils

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Dual Facets of AI: Promising Growth and Deepfake Perils
FIIs and DIIs Diverge on Indian Equities: A Tale of Two Investment Strategies

By Rafia Tasleem

FIIs and DIIs Diverge on Indian Equities: A Tale of Two Investment Strategies
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: A Year of Health & Fitness Revolution, Bolstered by High-Tech Trackers
16 seconds
2024: A Year of Health & Fitness Revolution, Bolstered by High-Tech Trackers
2024 US Presidential Election: A Turning Point in American Democracy
17 seconds
2024 US Presidential Election: A Turning Point in American Democracy
Prime Time Headlines: Politics, Space, and the Tremors of Change
21 seconds
Prime Time Headlines: Politics, Space, and the Tremors of Change
Government Declares New Series of Electoral Bond Sales Amid Scrutiny
35 seconds
Government Declares New Series of Electoral Bond Sales Amid Scrutiny
Jharkhand Fair Price Shop Dealers Join Nationwide Strike: Impact and Implications
1 min
Jharkhand Fair Price Shop Dealers Join Nationwide Strike: Impact and Implications
Emilio Nsue Leads Equatorial Guinea to African Cup of Nations Finals
3 mins
Emilio Nsue Leads Equatorial Guinea to African Cup of Nations Finals
NDC President Saboi Imboela Warns of Dire Consequences if UPND is Re-elected
3 mins
NDC President Saboi Imboela Warns of Dire Consequences if UPND is Re-elected
British Shores See 36% Drop in Migrant Arrivals via Small Boats in 2023
4 mins
British Shores See 36% Drop in Migrant Arrivals via Small Boats in 2023
Alabama Legislature: Tax Reduction, Redistricting, and the Path Ahead
4 mins
Alabama Legislature: Tax Reduction, Redistricting, and the Path Ahead
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
30 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
37 mins
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
1 hour
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
2 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
4 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
5 hours
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app