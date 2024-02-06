Supreme Court's Surrogacy Verdict Stirs Debate on Individual Rights and Modern Families

The Supreme Court recently made a decision that has sparked a debate about the rights of single individuals regarding surrogacy. In this case, a 44-year-old single woman's petition to have a child through surrogacy was denied by the court. The ruling was based on the principles of preserving the institution of marriage and resisting the adoption of Western norms concerning family and parenthood.

Surrogacy (Regulation) Act's Limitations

This decision mirrors the constraints of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, which curtails single women's access to surrogacy. The law permits only widowed or divorced women aged between 35 to 45 years to pursue surrogacy, effectively excluding single, unmarried women from considering surrogacy as a route to motherhood.

Controversial Stance on Family Structures

The court's decision has been criticized for its seemingly conservative perspective on what constitutes a family. Critics argue that by emphasizing marital status over the capability of an individual to provide care and love in a family setting, the court infringes on individual rights and fails to acknowledge the evolving dynamics of society and family structures.

Implications for Modern Families

By focusing on marital status as a prerequisite for surrogacy, the Supreme Court's ruling is viewed as neglecting the diversity of modern families and the principle of individual agency in decisions about parenthood. The court's stand to protect the institution of marriage and the welfare of the child has raised concerns about children born outside of marriage becoming common. The court has suggested alternatives such as marriage or adoption for such individuals, thereby igniting further debate on the matter.