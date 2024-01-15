COSEYL Applauds Governor Otti’s Supreme Court Win, Hails Judicial Defense

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has expressed their congratulations to Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, the Governor of Abia State, on his recent victory at the Supreme Court. COSEYL praised the judiciary for defending democracy and maintaining the integrity of the electoral process by recognizing the will of the people of Abia State. The organization also urged the other gubernatorial candidates from PDP and APC, Mr. Okey Ahaiwe and Mr. Ikechi Emenike respectively, to apologize to the citizens for the perceived distractions caused by their challenges to Governor Otti’s mandate.

COSEYL extended congratulations to other governors, including Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, Abba Yusuf of Kano State, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, for their respective victories at the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court upheld Abba Yusuf’s victory in the Kano governorship election, restoring his win after the election tribunal and Court of Appeal had previously nullified it.

Echoes of Praise for the Judiciary

The National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council urged the reelected leaders to shift their focus from litigation to governance and prioritize the pressing concerns of their constituents. The Supreme Court’s decisions mark the end of election disputes in Kano, Plateau, Ebonyi, and Abia states, and emphasize the need for elected officials and political stakeholders to fulfill their responsibilities to the Nigerian people and strengthen the country’s democratic foundations.

COSEYL commended Governor Otti for his leadership and for guiding the state out of a figurative ‘Egypt’ into a ‘promised land,’ indicating a positive transformation under his governance. They encouraged the people of Abia to continue supporting and praying for Governor Otti as he leads the state towards further development and prosperity. The Deputy National Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress praised the Supreme Court’s judgment and commended the judiciary for its impartiality.