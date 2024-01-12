en English
Nigeria

Supreme Court Verdict Reinstates Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:25 pm EST
Supreme Court Verdict Reinstates Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State

On January 12, 2024, a verdict by the Supreme Court of Nigeria reinstated Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, thereby affirming the legitimacy of his contested election. The contentious issue revolved around allegations of illegal ballot papers, leading to a prior nullification of Governor Yusuf’s election by lower courts. However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed the legality of the ballot papers used, a fact upheld by the Supreme Court justices. The lower court had earlier declared Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress as the winner, a decision that this Supreme Court ruling overturned.

A Resounding Victory for Democracy

In a unanimous verdict delivered by Justice Okoro, the Supreme Court discarded the judgments of the appellate court and the election petitions tribunal, upholding the validity of votes credited to Governor Yusuf. The court noted that the sponsorship of a candidate in an election was within the domestic affairs of a political party and reinstated the votes deducted from Yusuf. The ruling thus recognized Yusuf, a representative of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, as the duly elected governor of Kano State.

Response to the Verdict

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision, jubilation and celebrations filled the streets of Kano. The residents expressed relief and gratitude for the verdict, which effectively averted potential violence. Governor Yusuf, in turn, extended his gratitude to the people of Kano State, Nigerians, and global supporters for their unwavering support and prayers during the seven-month period of legal challenges.

Impact on Nigeria’s Political Landscape

The Supreme Court’s ruling, part of a series of decisions favoring governors from opposition parties, dealt a significant blow to the ruling All Progressives Congress in several states. This verdict serves as a testament to the resilience of democratic processes in Nigeria, emphasizing the potency of the judiciary as an arbiter of justice and fairness. Despite the mixed reactions on social media, the reinstatement of Governor Yusuf marks a significant milestone in the history of Kano State’s political terrain.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

