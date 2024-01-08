en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Supreme Court Verdict Looms on Controversial Remission Case

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Supreme Court Verdict Looms on Controversial Remission Case

The Supreme Court of India is on the brink of pronouncing a verdict that could set a significant precedent. The court, led by Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, is considering multiple petitions that challenge the early release of 11 convicts involved in the infamous Bilkis Bano case. The convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government, a decision that has sparked considerable controversy.

Petitioners Involved and the Crime at the Heart of the Case

Among the petitioners is Bilkis Bano herself, a victim of gang-rape and the murder of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Other influential petitioners include Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra and CPI(M)’s Subhashini Ali. The convicts’ release, which coincided with India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations, has triggered widespread public outrage and placed the spotlight firmly on this case.

The Question of Remission and its Implications

The petitions challenge the remission granted to the convicts, raising questions about the fundamental right to seek remission and the opportunity for prisoners to reform and reintegrate into society. The remission’s selective granting by state governments has also been questioned. The case raises concerns about the balance between justice for victims and the rights of convicts, an issue that resonates far beyond the borders of India.

The Verdict and Its Potential Impact

The Supreme Court reserved its verdict on October 12, 2023, after holding 11 hearings in the case. As the world awaits the court’s decision, the verdict’s implications extend beyond the immediate parties involved. It could potentially influence future decisions regarding remission and set a precedent for similar cases. The judgement is not only anticipated by those directly involved in the case but also by legal experts, human rights activists, and the public, all keen to see how the Indian judicial system will navigate this complex issue.

0
India Law Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
24 seconds ago
Margao's Air Pollution Crisis: Poorly Maintained Municipal Vehicles Evoke Public Outrage
Residents of Margao, a bustling town in the coastal state of Goa, India, have voiced grave concerns over the poor maintenance of vehicles owned by the Margao Municipal Council (MMC). These vehicles, once symbols of civic utility, have now become major contributors to the town’s escalating air pollution crisis. Residents Raise Concerns Locals are up
Margao's Air Pollution Crisis: Poorly Maintained Municipal Vehicles Evoke Public Outrage
Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi
3 mins ago
Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi
Mankind Pharma Accidentally Donates Rs 250 Crore to Covid-19 Relief: A Lesson in Compassion
4 mins ago
Mankind Pharma Accidentally Donates Rs 250 Crore to Covid-19 Relief: A Lesson in Compassion
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
47 seconds ago
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
History-Sheeter Tarzan Parsekar Accused of Assaulting Father-Son Duo in Calangute
57 seconds ago
History-Sheeter Tarzan Parsekar Accused of Assaulting Father-Son Duo in Calangute
Nagar Van Project: Biodiversity Dream Stalled by Funding and Encroachment Issues
2 mins ago
Nagar Van Project: Biodiversity Dream Stalled by Funding and Encroachment Issues
Latest Headlines
World News
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
48 seconds
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi
3 mins
Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
4 mins
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
4 mins
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
Sri Lankan President Pledges to Address Caste-Based Discrimination in Northern Province
5 mins
Sri Lankan President Pledges to Address Caste-Based Discrimination in Northern Province
Los Angeles Chargers Set Sights on 2024 NFL Draft Following Tough Season
5 mins
Los Angeles Chargers Set Sights on 2024 NFL Draft Following Tough Season
Los Angeles Chargers Secure Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Following Disappointing Season
5 mins
Los Angeles Chargers Secure Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Following Disappointing Season
Chargers Under Pressure: Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Post Disappointing Season
5 mins
Chargers Under Pressure: Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Post Disappointing Season
Fiji's Young Boxers: The Future of Boxing in the Ring
5 mins
Fiji's Young Boxers: The Future of Boxing in the Ring
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app