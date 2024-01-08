Supreme Court Upholds National Security Tariffs on Steel Imports

In a significant development, the U.S. Supreme Court has chosen not to review a case challenging the legality of national security tariffs on steel imports brought by Oman Fasteners, LLC, an Omani steel nail manufacturer and U.S. importer. This decision effectively upholds the tariffs and reinforces the president’s broad authority to impose them.

Challenge to Steel Tariffs

The challenge was initiated by Oman Fasteners in response to the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. The manufacturer petitioned the Supreme Court in October to review a decision made by the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, arguing that the decision improperly deferred to the president’s interpretation of procedural requirements under the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

Interpretation of Procedural Requirements

The crux of Oman Fasteners’ argument was whether the Court of Appeals erred in allowing the president to bypass certain requirements that should have necessitated consultation and assessment by the Department of Defense. The company contended that the Court of Appeals decision granted undue power to the president and bypassed important checks and balances inherent in the Act.

Implications of the Supreme Court’s Decision

The Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the case leaves the decision of the lower court in place. This refusal not only upholds the steel tariffs but also underscores the president’s broad authority to levy such tariffs based on national security concerns. The Supreme Court, by declining to review the case, has maintained its unbroken streak of letting Federal Circuit decisions affirming the program stand.

While the Trump administration initially imposed the tariffs, the continued enforcement under the current administration indicates the enduring relevance of national security concerns in the context of trade practices. The decision is a powerful reminder of the tight interplay between international trade, national security, and the law.