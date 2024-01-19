Supreme Court Upholds Nasir Idris's Election as Kebbi State Governor

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has solidified the position of Nasir Idris, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, as the elected Governor of Kebbi State. The apex court dismissed the appeals contesting the election results on the grounds of lack of merit, paving the way for Idris to focus on his governorship.

The governorship election was initially declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) due to overvoting and cancellations in some Local Government Areas. A supplementary election on April 15 saw Nasir Idris securing 409,225 votes, defeating his closest rival, Aminu Bande of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 360,940 votes. Following the supplementary election, Bande challenged the results at the tribunal, alleging overvoting and questioning Idris's eligibility to contest.

Tribunal's Decision and Subsequent Appeals

The tribunal, while acknowledging the allegations, made vote deductions from both parties, but these did not alter the final outcome in favor of Idris. Bande, dissatisfied with the tribunal's decision, appealed to the higher courts. However, both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court affirmed Idris's election, with the Supreme Court dismissing the appeal citing lack of merit.

The Supreme Court's decision further reinforced Idris's position as the duly elected governor, with no significant impact from the deducted votes. The high court's verdict puts an end to the legal challenges against Idris's governorship, allowing him to focus on governing the state. It is a testament to the robustness of the nation's judiciary and democracy, where the rule of law prevails above all.