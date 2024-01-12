Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu’s Election Victory

In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court of Nigeria has upheld the election of Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State, dismissing an appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Professor Sandy Onor. The court found the appeal to be meritless, reinforcing Governor Otu’s legitimacy, and corroborating the rulings of the lower courts.

Unfounded Allegations and Claims

The PDP and its candidate had contested Governor Otu’s election win on several fronts, including allegations of dual citizenship, certificate forgery, and dubious membership in the All Progressives Congress (APC). However, the Supreme Court held that the appellants failed to substantiate their claims. In particular, the court emphasized that the allegations against Governor Otu’s educational qualifications lacked evidence. The court noted that the appellants did not allege that Governor Otu forged his certificates, and questioned why they would challenge the qualifications of a university graduate who had served as a member of the House of Representatives and a senator.

Affirmation of Lower Courts’ Decisions

The Supreme Court’s verdict aligns with the decisions of the lower courts. Previously, the Court of Appeal in Calabar had dismissed the PDP’s claims. The apex court’s ruling further strengthens these decisions, cementing Governor Otu’s election victory.

Internal Party Affairs

Another significant element of the case was the PDP’s contention that Otu was not a valid member of the APC at the time of the election. However, the courts rejected this argument, stating that the PDP did not have the standing to challenge Otu on the basis of internal party affairs, as they were not participants in the APC’s governorship primaries.

In conclusion, the Supreme Court’s judgment has reinforced Governor Bassey Otu’s election victory, dismissing the PDP’s allegations as unfounded and lacking in merit. The verdict underlines the importance of adhering to due process and the rule of law in electoral matters, demonstrating the resilience of Nigeria’s democratic institutions.