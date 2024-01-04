en English
Pakistan

Supreme Court Upholds Disqualification of Former MNA Khadim Hussain

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:47 pm EST
Supreme Court Upholds Disqualification of Former MNA Khadim Hussain

Former Member National Assembly (MNA) Khadim Hussain’s disqualification from office has been upheld by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. This ruling affirms the verdict previously issued by a high court, which disqualified Hussain on the grounds of possessing a fake degree.

The Case Revisited

The case was revisited following the death of Khadim Hussain, as his heirs sought to clear his name from the allegations of holding a fake degree. They argued that Hussain completed his education under the name Muhammad Akhtar Khadim but was active in politics under the name Khadim Hussain. Nevertheless, the court requested any documentary evidence or affidavit that could substantiate the claim of a name change by the petitioner.

The Decision of the Supreme Court

During the hearing, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa proposed that it might be more appropriate to discontinue the case given the petitioner’s death, indicating that the issue of the fake degree ended with his demise. This decision reiterates the commitment of the Supreme Court to maintain the integrity of Pakistani law and politics, even posthumously.

Implications of the Ruling

This case demonstrates the Supreme Court’s determination to hold politicians accountable for their actions, regardless of their status or influence. The decision also emphasizes the necessity for adherence to legal and academic standards in public service. The Supreme Court‘s ruling sends a clear message to public servants: uphold the truth and maintain integrity, or face the consequences.

Pakistan Politics
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

