Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu’s Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates

In a defining turn of events, the Supreme Court has ratified the electoral victory of Governor Bassey Otu and Deputy Governor Peter Odey of Cross River State, thereby dismissing the appeal lodged by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Prof. Sandy Onor. The ruling further solidifies the leadership of Otu and Odey, who were elected as state leaders under the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket on March 18, 2023.

Prof. Onor’s Gracious Acknowledgement

In a show of political maturity, Prof. Onor extended his congratulations to Governor Otu and Deputy Odey. In a statement dated January 13, 2024, Onor emphasized the need for support and prayers to realize the vision of making Cross River an admirable homeland. He also expressed gratitude to his campaign team, the Caterpillar Movement, PDP leadership, religious groups, youths, elders, and supporters from various political affiliations for their unwavering support during the elections.

A Victory for the People

Responding to the court’s ruling, Governor Otu dedicated his legal victory to the electorate. He acknowledged their commitment in overcoming challenges to vote for him and the APC, thereby demonstrating the power of the people’s mandate. Otu highlighted that with the electoral dispute resolved, the focus should now shift to governing and fostering unity.

Unanimous Support for Governance

Echoing similar sentiments, PDP chieftain in Cross River state, Hon Bobby Effiom Ekpenyong, congratulated Governor Otu on the affirmation of his electoral victory by the Supreme Court, describing it as an affirmative action. He also urged Cross Riverians from all political parties and ethnic subgroups to support the Governor in returning the state to its lost glory, acknowledging that power comes from God.

The Supreme Court’s decision serves as a symbol of democratic justice and a testament to the will of the Cross River electorate. It sets a precedent for political maturity and unity, reinforcing the essence of democratic governance and the importance of collective responsibility in realizing a shared vision for the state.