Supreme Court to Rule on Electoral Bonds Scheme Amid Controversy

Tomorrow, the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the electoral bonds scheme, a controversial policy introduced in 2018 to promote transparency in political funding by allowing citizens or entities to purchase bonds for party donations. The scheme has faced numerous challenges, with petitioners arguing that it promotes corruption and undermines the democratic process.

A Gamble for Transparency

The electoral bonds scheme, introduced in 2018, aimed to reduce the cash component in the electoral process by enabling individuals, corporations, and other entities to purchase bonds for political donations. Only parties meeting specific criteria are eligible to receive these bonds, which can be redeemed through a designated bank account.

The scheme's intent was to encourage transparent political funding. However, critics argue that it has instead opened the floodgates to unchecked and anonymous contributions, leading to potential corruption and erosion of the democratic process.

A Chorus of Dissent

Several petitions have been filed against the electoral bonds scheme, including by the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, the CPI(M), and Congress MP Jaya Thakur. The petitioners argue that the scheme has led to a surge in donations to ruling parties, with the majority of bonds being issued in denominations of Rs one crore.

The petitioners also claim that the anonymity provided by the scheme undermines the institution of democracy and promotes corruption. They argue that the lack of transparency in political funding enables parties to accept donations from dubious sources without fear of public scrutiny.

In response, the government, represented by the Attorney General and Solicitor General, has defended the electoral bonds scheme. They argue that it ensures confidentiality and transparency through KYC measures, and that the scheme has contributed to a significant reduction in cash donations.

The Supreme Court's Dilemma

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, is set to deliver its judgment on the electoral bonds scheme tomorrow. The bench had reserved the case for judgment in November 2023 and directed the Election Commission to provide data on donations received through the scheme.

The court's decision will have far-reaching implications for political funding in India. If the electoral bonds scheme is upheld, it is likely to become a permanent feature of the country's electoral landscape. On the other hand, if the scheme is struck down, it will send a strong message about the importance of transparency and accountability in political funding.

As the nation awaits the Supreme Court's verdict, the debate over the electoral bonds scheme will continue to rage. While proponents argue that it represents a step forward in promoting transparency and reducing cash donations, critics contend that it has instead opened the door to corruption and undermined the democratic process.

Regardless of the court's decision, one thing is clear: the issue of political funding will remain a contentious and complex issue in India for years to come.

