Supreme Court to Resume Hearing on Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s Controversial Death Sentence Today

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court of Pakistan is scheduled to revisit the controversial death sentence of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. A nine-member larger bench, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, will hear the long-pending presidential reference on Monday. This marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s judicial history, shedding fresh light on Bhutto’s 1979 death sentence which has been a point of contention for decades.

Unearthing the Past

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has submitted written comments and additional documents, including transcripts and video recordings, to the apex court. These submissions reference various books and an interview with former chief justice Naseem Hassan Shah. This move signifies a relentless quest for justice and a deep-rooted desire to clarify the circumstances surrounding Bhutto’s execution.

A Date with History

The last hearing of the presidential reference was on November 11, 2012. It was initiated by former President Asif Ali Zardari in 2011 to revisit Bhutto’s trial. Bhutto, the first elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, was executed during General Ziaul Haq’s military regime after being convicted for the murder of a political opponent, Nawab Mohammed Ahmed Qasuri. Despite international appeals for clemency, Bhutto was hanged on April 4, 1979.

Legal Questions and Challenges

During the latest hearing on December 12, 2023, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah questioned the maintainability of the presidential reference. He sought clarification on the legal questions involved and expressed concern over the process of revisiting judgments based on presidential references. This has added another layer of complexity to an already intricate legal scenario and has set the stage for an intense judicial scrutiny.