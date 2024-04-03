Supreme Court to Hear NGO's Plea for EVM-VVPAT Vote Verification Next Week

The Supreme Court of India is poised to deliberate on a significant plea by an NGO demanding the cross-verification of votes cast through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips, marking a crucial development ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Scheduled for hearing next Tuesday or Wednesday, the plea, represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, underscores the urgency of addressing electoral transparency and integrity concerns.

Background and Urgency

Last year, the Supreme Court sought the Election Commission of India's (ECI) stance on a petition filed by the NGO 'Association for Democratic Reforms' (ADR). The petition advocates for a directive to the ECI and the central government, ensuring voters can validate their votes have been accurately recorded via VVPATs. This plea gains momentum as the Lok Sabha polls loom, scheduled to commence on April 19, across seven phases.

The Legal Proceedings

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, leading the bench, acknowledged the plea's critical timing, given the approaching elections. The decision to expedite the hearing reflects the court's recognition of the matter's significance. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan also emphasized the potential for the plea to become infructuous if delayed, highlighting the election's proximity. The court's response, promising a swift hearing, underscores the judiciary's role in safeguarding electoral fairness.

Implications for Electoral Transparency

This hearing signifies a pivotal moment in India's ongoing discourse on electoral transparency and the reliability of EVMs and VVPAT systems. The outcome could influence the Election Commission's protocols on vote verification, potentially setting a precedent for future elections. As the nation watches, the Supreme Court's decision could herald a new era in how votes are verified, ensuring the electorate's confidence in the democratic process.