Supreme Court to Hear Mahua Moitra’s Plea Over Lok Sabha Expulsion

The Supreme Court of India has directed the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha to respond within a fortnight to a petition brought by Mahua Moitra. Moitra, a Lok Sabha member, is contesting her expulsion from the house over her alleged involvement in a cash-for-query scandal. The top court has scheduled the hearing for the week commencing March 11.

Moitra’s Expulsion and Her Plea

Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8, following the adoption of an ethics committee report that found her guilty of accepting gifts and illicit gratification. The Trinamool Congress leader challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court, arguing that it was based solely on her sharing her Lok Sabha member portal credentials with unauthorized individuals. She further stated that the allegations of bribery were not adequately examined. The expulsion has had significant implications, including Moitra having to vacate her government bungalow.

The Cash-for-Query Case

This case relates to allegations that some Lok Sabha members were involved in a scheme where they took cash in exchange for raising questions in parliament. Moitra’s plea is a bid to have her expulsion reversed and to mitigate the consequences that follow such disciplinary action. Her counsel contended that she shared her login ID with a businessman for his staff to type out her queries on the Lok Sabha portal, denying any cash exchange.

Supreme Court’s Response and Upcoming Hearing

The Supreme Court’s request for a response from the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha indicates that it is considering Moitra’s plea. The apex court did not grant Moitra interim relief but has scheduled a hearing for March. The hearing will likely determine Moitra’s challenge to her expulsion. One of the issues the court observed will be its jurisdiction to review the Lok Sabha’s actions. While the Solicitor General of India argued that the court cannot interfere with the internal workings of the legislature, Moitra’s side argued violations of the principles of natural justice.