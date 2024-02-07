Supreme Court to Hear Landmark Case of Former President Trump v. Anderson

The impending case of Trump v. Anderson before the U.S. Supreme Court is set to redefine our understanding of the 14th Amendment and the democratic process in America. The case questions whether the former President Donald Trump should be disqualified from holding office due to his involvement in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a potential insurrection. This case brings to the forefront the 14th Amendment's clause that disallows individuals who have engaged in insurrection from holding office, a provision seldomly invoked in the past.

Advertisment

Trump's appeal of a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that declared him ineligible to run for president has brought the 14th Amendment back into the limelight. The case points to the amendment's clause preventing those who engaged in insurrection from holding office—a stipulation that has never before been tested for a president.

The decision of the Supreme Court is expected to create new law, as it has never dealt with such a case before. This high-stakes case centers on the novel legal question of whether Trump's actions on January 6, 2021, amount to insurrection, thereby disqualifying him from holding office.

The Debated Clause

Trump's lawyers argue that the term 'officer' in the 14th Amendment does not apply to the presidency. They contend that his conduct on January 6 did not amount to insurrection and that the Amendment was not meant to apply to a president. On the other side of the aisle, the challengers assert that Trump's conduct would have been understood as insurrection by the framers of the 14th Amendment. The interpretation of this clause will be critical in deciding the fate of Trump's political career.