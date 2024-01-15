en English
Courts & Law

Supreme Court to Decide on Naidu’s Plea in Skill Development Scam Case

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
Supreme Court to Decide on Naidu's Plea in Skill Development Scam Case

On January 16, the Supreme Court of India will deliver a verdict regarding a plea by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu’s plea seeks to quash a FIR and halt criminal proceedings against him in a skill development scam case. The case is centered on an alleged Rs 371 crore scam that took place during Naidu’s tenure as Chief Minister between 2014-2016.

Quashing the FIR

Naidu is challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s order from September 22, 2023, which denied him relief. He argues that the FIR is invalid as it was registered without obtaining prior sanction from the Governor. This requirement is stipulated under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, amended in 2018. This section mandates prior approval from competent authorities before registering an FIR against a public servant for decisions leading to loss to the state exchequer and corruption.

State’s Stand

Despite Naidu’s contention, the Andhra Pradesh government maintains that no such sanction was needed for the investigation. The Supreme Court had reserved its order on the plea on October 17, 2023. Naidu, currently the Leader of Opposition and national president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), also faces allegations in the FiberNet scam case and had been granted regular bail in November of the previous year.

Political Motivation

Naidu claims that the cases against him are politically motivated, aimed at suppressing the TDP ahead of the 2024 elections. His plea contends that the actions against him are part of a campaign of regime revenge to derail the Telugu Desam Party. The top court is also asked to examine the High Court’s interim order and its vacation, despite Naidu’s request. The petition alleges that Naidu has been deprived of his liberty motivated only by political reasons and in violation of his fundamental right to fair investigation. The verdict of the Supreme Court on the plea is eagerly awaited.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

