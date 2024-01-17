Supreme Court to Consider Overturning Chevron Deference, Shaping Future of Agency Regulation

On the brink of a potential landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court is ready to hear arguments on the future of the 'Chevron deference'. This significant precedent, a cornerstone of administrative law, has, historically, granted executive agencies extensive authority to interpret ambiguous laws, thereby crafting regulations within the realms of their expertise. However, this rule may be on the verge of change, with the court possibly overturning it, thereby reshaping the balance of power between the legislative and executive branches of the government.

A doctrine established in 1984, the 'Chevron deference' operates on the principle that judges should defer to federal agency interpretation of ambiguous U.S. laws. This principle has been largely instrumental in the implementation and enforcement of legislation, especially when legislative language lacks explicitness. However, business groups, who have traditionally criticized government regulations, perceive this as an opportunity to curtail what they consider as overbearing regulatory power.

Trends in the Supreme Court's Recent Decisions

The Supreme Court's recent trend of questioning and overturning established precedents, such as those related to abortion rights, affirmative action, and regulations about climate change, student loan forgiveness, and COVID-19 measures, indicates a potential inclination towards arguments against the Chevron deference. The conservative majority of the Supreme Court seems inclined to overturn or limit this long-standing precedent, potentially transferring power from agencies to Congress and the courts. This could have far-reaching implications for regulations in various sectors such as the environment, healthcare, consumer safety, nuclear energy, and government benefit programs.

The case in question pertains to a group of herring fishermen challenging a federal regulation on observers on their boats. The arguments presented and the concerns voiced by both conservative and liberal justices, along with the specifics of the fish conservation program, underscore the gravity of this case. Beyond the fishing industry, this case has attracted the attention of conservative legal foundations, gun owners, and electronic cigarette-makers, reflecting the potential impact of the decision on the future of agency regulation. The expected decision, due by June, could represent a 'convulsive shock to the legal system.'