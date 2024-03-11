Supreme Court Strikes Down Electoral Bonds, Orders Transparency in Political Donations

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has invalidated the Electoral Bond Scheme, a mechanism for funding political parties anonymously, sparking a major shift in the political funding landscape in India. The court's ruling on March 11, 2024, mandates immediate transparency in political donations, compelling the State Bank of India (SBI) to disclose details of electoral bonds by March 12, and the Election Commission of India to publish these details on its website by March 15.

Advertisment

Crucial Verdict on Electoral Bonds

The Supreme Court's dismissal of the SBI's plea for extension underlines the judiciary's stern stance on ensuring political transparency and accountability. The Electoral Bond Scheme, introduced as a measure to curb black money in political funding, allowed donors to anonymously contribute to political parties. However, the scheme's critics, including the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), argued that it obscured the sources of political donations, potentially facilitating undue influence over policy making by anonymous donors.

Immediate Implications for Political Funding

Advertisment

Following the Supreme Court's ruling, political parties and their funding mechanisms are under scrutiny. The directive for SBI and the Election Commission of India to reveal details about electoral bonds is seen as a significant step towards enhancing transparency in political donations. This development is expected to have far-reaching implications for political financing in India, potentially affecting the dynamics of political influence and the relationship between political entities and their benefactors.

Future of Political Donations and Transparency

This verdict not only alters the immediate landscape of political funding but also sets a precedent for future regulations and reforms in political donations. Advocates for transparency and accountability in political funding view this decision as a pivotal moment in the ongoing struggle against corruption and the influence of undisclosed financial contributions on political processes. As India moves towards more transparent political financing, the impact of this decision is likely to resonate in future electoral cycles and political practices.