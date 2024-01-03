en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Supreme Court Stays Transfer of Himachal Pradesh’s Police Chief Amid Harassment Allegations

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 8:01 am EST
Supreme Court Stays Transfer of Himachal Pradesh’s Police Chief Amid Harassment Allegations

The Supreme Court of India has placed a stay on an order from the Himachal Pradesh High Court that had instructed the state government to transfer Director General of Police, Sanjay Kundu, to another position. The High Court’s order was originally issued in response to harassment allegations by a businessman, Nishant Sharma, who claimed he feared for his life. The interim order from the Supreme Court has now effectively paused the High Court’s order for Kundu to be reassigned from his current post until further notice.

Supreme Court’s Intervention

The stay was issued by a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. The top court has granted Kundu the right to petition the High Court for a recall of its directive. Furthermore, the Supreme Court has asked the High Court to review Kundu’s recall application within two weeks and has stated that no steps should be taken regarding Kundu’s new posting as Ayush Principal Secretary until the recall application is decided.

The High Court’s Initial Decision

The High Court had initially directed Kundu to be shifted from his position by January 4, 2024, to prevent him from potentially influencing the investigation into Sharma’s allegations. Following this direction, an order transferring Kundu was issued by the Himachal Pradesh governor. However, the Supreme Court’s recent intervention has put a stay on this transfer.

Long Career At Stake

Kundu, represented by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, argued that the transfer would unfairly tarnish his long career just months before his retirement. The Supreme Court’s stay effectively halts any plans for Kundu’s removal from his current post and reassignment. The final decision now rests with the Himachal Pradesh High Court as it reviews Kundu’s recall application.

0
Courts & Law India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India's Economy Set to Lead Global Growth with 7.3% Surge

By Dil Bar Irshad

Financial Inclusion: A Journey from Microfinance to Blockchain

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Artillery Exchange Escalates Tensions Between North and South Korea

By Safak Costu

London Police Decline to Investigate Prince Andrew over Sexual Abuse Allegations

By Safak Costu

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Commits 100,000 Laddus for Ram Temple C ...
@Accidents · 5 mins
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Commits 100,000 Laddus for Ram Temple C ...
heart comment 0
YouTube’s Presence on Google News Plummets: A Sudden Shift Raises Questions

By Justice Nwafor

YouTube's Presence on Google News Plummets: A Sudden Shift Raises Questions
Tragic Incident at GITAM University: First-Year Student Dies in Fall

By Saboor Bayat

Tragic Incident at GITAM University: First-Year Student Dies in Fall
Deepika Padukone Celebrates 38th Birthday, Reflects on Career Shift from Badminton to Modeling

By Muhammad Jawad

Deepika Padukone Celebrates 38th Birthday, Reflects on Career Shift from Badminton to Modeling
Swati Maliwal Resigns as DCW Chairperson to Join Rajya Sabha as AAP Nominee

By Dil Bar Irshad

Swati Maliwal Resigns as DCW Chairperson to Join Rajya Sabha as AAP Nominee
Latest Headlines
World News
India's Economy Set to Lead Global Growth with 7.3% Surge
1 min
India's Economy Set to Lead Global Growth with 7.3% Surge
Financial Inclusion: A Journey from Microfinance to Blockchain
2 mins
Financial Inclusion: A Journey from Microfinance to Blockchain
Artillery Exchange Escalates Tensions Between North and South Korea
2 mins
Artillery Exchange Escalates Tensions Between North and South Korea
London Police Decline to Investigate Prince Andrew over Sexual Abuse Allegations
5 mins
London Police Decline to Investigate Prince Andrew over Sexual Abuse Allegations
Navigating a Volatile Landscape: Blinken Embarks on Another Middle East Tour Amid Rising Israel-Hamas Tensions
8 mins
Navigating a Volatile Landscape: Blinken Embarks on Another Middle East Tour Amid Rising Israel-Hamas Tensions
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Commits 100,000 Laddus for Ram Temple Consecration
11 mins
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Commits 100,000 Laddus for Ram Temple Consecration
YouTube's Presence on Google News Plummets: A Sudden Shift Raises Questions
11 mins
YouTube's Presence on Google News Plummets: A Sudden Shift Raises Questions
Tragic Incident at GITAM University: First-Year Student Dies in Fall
11 mins
Tragic Incident at GITAM University: First-Year Student Dies in Fall
Deepika Padukone Celebrates 38th Birthday, Reflects on Career Shift from Badminton to Modeling
11 mins
Deepika Padukone Celebrates 38th Birthday, Reflects on Career Shift from Badminton to Modeling
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
3 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
4 hours
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
5 hours
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
6 hours
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
7 hours
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
World Athletics Ratifies Long-Distance Records Set by Albertson, Sorokin, and Ingebrigtsen
12 hours
World Athletics Ratifies Long-Distance Records Set by Albertson, Sorokin, and Ingebrigtsen
Deutsche Bank Pledges $5M to Combat Human Trafficking in New Mexico
13 hours
Deutsche Bank Pledges $5M to Combat Human Trafficking in New Mexico
Prominent Law Firm Countersues Former Clients Over Unpaid Legal Fees
14 hours
Prominent Law Firm Countersues Former Clients Over Unpaid Legal Fees
Ohio School District Warns Potential Intruders: Staff May Be Armed
15 hours
Ohio School District Warns Potential Intruders: Staff May Be Armed

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app