Supreme Court Stays Transfer of Himachal Pradesh’s Police Chief Amid Harassment Allegations

The Supreme Court of India has placed a stay on an order from the Himachal Pradesh High Court that had instructed the state government to transfer Director General of Police, Sanjay Kundu, to another position. The High Court’s order was originally issued in response to harassment allegations by a businessman, Nishant Sharma, who claimed he feared for his life. The interim order from the Supreme Court has now effectively paused the High Court’s order for Kundu to be reassigned from his current post until further notice.

Supreme Court’s Intervention

The stay was issued by a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. The top court has granted Kundu the right to petition the High Court for a recall of its directive. Furthermore, the Supreme Court has asked the High Court to review Kundu’s recall application within two weeks and has stated that no steps should be taken regarding Kundu’s new posting as Ayush Principal Secretary until the recall application is decided.

The High Court’s Initial Decision

The High Court had initially directed Kundu to be shifted from his position by January 4, 2024, to prevent him from potentially influencing the investigation into Sharma’s allegations. Following this direction, an order transferring Kundu was issued by the Himachal Pradesh governor. However, the Supreme Court’s recent intervention has put a stay on this transfer.

Long Career At Stake

Kundu, represented by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, argued that the transfer would unfairly tarnish his long career just months before his retirement. The Supreme Court’s stay effectively halts any plans for Kundu’s removal from his current post and reassignment. The final decision now rests with the Himachal Pradesh High Court as it reviews Kundu’s recall application.