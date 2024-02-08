SCOTUS Skeptical of Disqualifying Trump from 2024 Ballot Over Capitol Attack

In a tense and closely watched hearing, the U.S. Supreme Court expressed skepticism about attempts to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot due to his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Justices from both political spectrums questioned the application of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, designed to bar individuals who engaged in insurrection from holding office.

Central to the debate was whether Congress needs to legislate before states can use this provision. The justices also probed if it applies to the presidency. While there was minimal discussion on whether Trump's actions constituted 'engagement in insurrection', his lawyer fervently argued against it.

The Colorado Precedent

The Colorado Supreme Court had earlier ruled that Trump should not appear on the state's Republican primary ballot, a decision currently on hold due to appeals. A definitive ruling in favor of Trump would significantly undermine efforts to keep him off ballots in Colorado, Maine, and potentially other states.

A ruling upholding the Colorado decision could confirm that Trump engaged in insurrection, barring him from office and casting a dark shadow over his campaign. The Supreme Court is expected to act swiftly on this matter, given its significance and the looming election cycle.

This case is the latest in a series of Trump-related issues the justices have addressed in recent years, including matters related to the 2020 election and Trump's tax records.