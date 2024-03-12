Supreme Court Sets March 18 to Hear Plea of Six Disqualified Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs

The Supreme Court is poised to hear an appeal from six rebel Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, challenging their disqualification by the Assembly's Speaker. This decision comes after the legislators cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls, a move that has sparked significant controversy and legal battles. Scheduled for March 18, the hearing promises to be a pivotal moment for both the disqualified MLAs and the Congress party in the state.

The Road to Disqualification

On February 29, the Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly invoked the anti-defection law to disqualify six Congress MLAs - Sudhir Sharma, Rajinder Rana, Davinder K Bhutto, Ravi Thakur, Chaitanya Sharma, and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal. This action was taken following their decision to cross-vote in favor of a BJP candidate during the Rajya Sabha polls, contrary to the Congress party's directive. The aftermath of this decision saw the Congress party's strength in the 68-member state assembly reduce from 40 to 34, significantly altering the political landscape of Himachal Pradesh.

Legal Contentions and Supreme Court's Inquiry

Challenging their disqualification, the six MLAs approached the Supreme Court, seeking justice and reinstatement. The petitioners, represented by Senior Advocate Harish Salve, argue that they were not afforded a fair chance to present their case before the disqualification. The Supreme Court, however, raised critical questions about the nature of their grievances, specifically inquiring why the rebel legislators did not first appeal to the Himachal Pradesh High Court and what fundamental rights they believed were violated. The Court's skepticism highlights the complex legal and constitutional questions surrounding the case.

Implications for Himachal Pradesh and Beyond

The disqualification of the six MLAs and the subsequent legal battle underscore deep-rooted issues within the Indian political system, particularly the anti-defection law's application and the broader implications for democratic processes. As the Supreme Court prepares to hear the case, the outcome will not only determine the political fate of the disqualified MLAs but also set a precedent for how similar disputes are resolved in the future. This case has the potential to influence the dynamics between political parties, legislators, and the legal system, making the March 18 hearing a significant event for all stakeholders involved.