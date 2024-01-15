Supreme Court Ruling Reshapes National DEI Policies Landscape

In a landmark decision that reshapes the discourse around diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, the Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of Students for Fair Admissions in their case against Harvard. This verdict, followed by the resignation of Harvard's president, Claudine Gay, signals a significant shift in the national conversation on DEI practices.

Impact of the Supreme Court's Ruling

The ruling has spurred many educational institutions and corporations to re-evaluate their DEI strategies. However, the federal government remains steadfast in its commitment to the affirmative-action programs established during the Nixon administration. Back in 1969, the Philadelphia Plan, masterminded by then-Labor Secretary George Shultz, compelled federal construction project contenders in Philadelphia to establish minority hiring quotas. Within a year, this policy was extended to all federal agencies and continues to be in effect decades later.

Challenging DEI Policies

Opponents of DEI initiatives are leveraging Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866 to contest these policies. The argument posits that it's time for federal policies to harmonize with the Supreme Court's stance on DEI measures and for the government to enforce the same nondiscrimination rules that private entities are held to. The American Alliance for Equal Rights' lawsuit against Fearless Fund, a venture capital fund that invests in businesses owned by women of color, is a prime example of this trend.

The Future of DEI Policies

These legal challenges have led to an increase in lawsuits against diversity initiatives in the corporate world, targeting major companies and a broad range of diversity programs. The conservative-leaning Supreme Court is expected to address the issue, making the future of diversity funding and job openings for diversity officers uncertain. The impact of these legal challenges on the corporate world and the potential implications of future Supreme Court rulings on workplace diversity programs will be closely watched in the coming months.