India

Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:45 pm EST
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency

In a landmark ruling that underscores the balance of power in India’s justice system, the Supreme Court reversed the remission of sentences granted to 11 convicts involved in the infamous Bilkis Bano case, a flashpoint of the 2002 Gujarat riots. The ruling has sent ripples through the corridors of power and legal circles, shedding light on the vital function of executive clemency and reiterating the importance of checks and balances.

Understanding Executive Clemency and its Scope

Executive clemency represents a crucial element in the justice system, allowing for a measure of mercy in the face of stern legal judgments. In India, the Constitution vests this power in the President and Governors of states, as outlined in Article 72 and 161 respectively. This authority allows for pardons, reprieves, remissions of punishment, and the ability to suspend, remit, or commute sentences. However, as the Bilkis Bano case highlights, this power must be exercised judiciously and within the confines of the law.

The Bilkis Bano Case: A Test of Clemency Powers

During the tumult of the 2002 Gujarat riots, Bilkis Bano, a Muslim woman, was gang-raped, and 14 members of her family were massacred. The convicts, granted premature release by the Gujarat government, found themselves facing the full weight of the law once again when the Supreme Court reversed the remission. The Court argued that the remission was granted without consulting the Central government, specifically in cases investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a requirement stipulated by law.

The Rule of Law Reigns Supreme

The Supreme Court’s ruling sends a clear message: the rule of law is paramount, and all actions must align with it. The Court criticized the Gujarat government for its abuse of power, ordering the convicts to return to prison, thus restoring faith in the justice system. The verdict serves as a stark reminder of the necessity for transparency, legal adherence, and stringent checks on discretionary powers.

The Bilkis Bano case offers a significant lesson in the balance of powers, due process, and the sanctity of the law. The Supreme Court’s reversal of the remission underscores the judiciary’s role in maintaining this balance and the need for adherence to proper legal procedures, even when granting executive clemency.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

