Supreme Court Reserves Judgment on APC Binani's Appeal in Adamawa Governorship Case

The Supreme Court of Nigeria, led by a five-member panel under Justice John Okoro, has concluded hearings and reserved judgment in a significant case involving the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani. This case is an appeal against the incumbent governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, challenging the results of the state governorship election in which Fintiri was declared the winner.

The Adamawa State chapter of the APC announced its decision to appeal the judgment of the Federal High Court, which nullified its 2023 gubernatorial candidate, Dahiru Binani. The party's secretary, Dr Raymond Chidama, rejected the court's decision and assured the party's supporters that APC is still strong enough to contend for and win the gubernatorial seat of the state.

Hope for a Reversal

The party's legal adviser, Mr Idris Shuaibu, expressed hope in the reversal of the judgment by the appeal court. The Federal High Court had nullified the APC primary which produced Aishatu Binani as its governorship candidate, citing irregularities and declaring that the party had no candidate for the 2023 election in the state for now.

The Supreme Court has adjourned the case for judgment after hearing arguments from all parties involved. The date for the judgment has not been specified yet. The conclusion of this case carries significant weight as it will determine the outcome of the governorship seat in Adamawa State.