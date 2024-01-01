en English
Supreme Court Petition Challenges New Criminal Laws

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:21 am EST
Supreme Court Petition Challenges New Criminal Laws

In a move that has roused public interest, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, challenging the implementation of three new criminal code bills that were recently given assent by President Droupadi Murmu. Advocate Vishal Tiwari, the petitioner, seeks the formation of an expert committee to dissect these laws, alleging them to be rife with defects and discrepancies. The petition further highlights that the enactment of these laws took place without the customary parliamentary debate, as a majority of the Members of Parliament were under suspension at the time.

Unfolding Legal Drama

These three bills morphed into Acts on December 25, following the President’s endorsement. The filing of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against these acts has sparked a conversation around the legal system’s efficacy and the democratic process. The petitioner’s request for an expert committee’s constitution suggests a belief that these laws need more thorough scrutiny and understanding, implying potential implications on the citizens’ rights and freedoms.

Legislation Under Suspicion

The PIL draws attention to the unusual circumstances that surrounded the passing of these bills. The fact that most MPs were under suspension during the enactment of these laws casts a shadow on the transparency of the process. This has fueled further public interest, as it raises questions about the motives and the haste in passing these potentially impactful legislations.

The Implications

The call for an expert committee to review these laws indicates a lack of public confidence in the legislation. If the Supreme Court entertains the PIL, it could set a precedent for future legislation, emphasizing the need for thorough debate and scrutiny. However, if dismissed, it may lead to questions about the judiciary’s role in safeguarding democratic values, potentially becoming a lightning rod for public discontent.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

