SBI provides all details of electoral bonds with unique numbers to EC

In compliance with the Supreme Court's ruling, the State Bank of India provided the Election Commission with all relevant information regarding the electoral bonds on Thursday, including their unique numbers. On March 18, the Supreme Court ordered the State Bank of India (SBI) to provide full disclosure of all information pertaining to the electoral bonds under its custody. Five things will now be known about electoral bonds: the name of the party that encashed the bond, its denomination and unique number, the name of the purchaser, the last four digits of the political parties' bank account number, and the denomination and quantity of bonds encashed.

The State Bank of India had previously filed the purchasers' information along with the total amount of funds received by each party separately. "The complete bank account numbers and KYC details of the political parties are not being made public as it may compromise the security of the account (cyber security). Similarly, KYC details of purchasers are also not being made public for security reasons, apart from the fact that such information of not fed/collated in the system. However, they are not necessary for identifying the political parties," the SBI stated in its Supreme Court affidavit.

The bank chairman informed the Supreme Court that, aside from the KYC information and the full account numbers, it no longer possesses any secret information about electoral bonds. The distinct alphanumeric numbers aid in identifying the bond and the recipient party. The Supreme Court pointed out that SBI had not complied fully with the top court's order from March 11 requiring SBI to reveal all electoral bond details by withholding this number.

The information previously made public indicates that Future Gaming and Hotel Services, which is owned by lottery king Santiago Martin, was the largest buyer of electoral bonds.

