Supreme Court Orders Immediate Ration Cards for 8 Crore Migrant Workers

On March 19, 2024, the Supreme Court of India issued a firm directive to all states and Union Territories, emphasizing the urgent need to issue ration cards to approximately eight crore migrant workers. These workers, registered on the eShram portal but not covered under the National Food Security Act, have faced significant delays in receiving their entitlements, sparking the court's intervention.

Advertisment

Urgent Directive for Inclusion

Justice Hima Kohli, leading the bench, expressed the court's dissatisfaction with the slow progress in implementing its April 2023 order. The directive was clear: states and Union Territories must ensure that ration cards are provided to the remaining eight crore migrant and unorganised sector workers within two months. This decisive action was prompted by arguments from advocates Prashant Bhushan and Cheryl D’Souza, representing activists Anjali Bhardwaj, Harsh Mander, and Jagdeep Chhokar, pointing out the potential exclusion of more than 10 crore workers from the Food Safety Act's protective umbrella.

Addressing the Census Discrepancy

Advertisment

The Supreme Court's concern also extends to the outdated basis of the 2011 census for determining eligibility for the National Food Security Act. With the population having increased since then, the court recognized the necessity of updating records to ensure no eligible beneficiary is left out. This move is part of the court's broader efforts to enhance welfare measures for migrant workers, previously highlighted during the Covid pandemic through orders for free dry rations and registration of establishments and contractors.

Implications and Next Steps

As states and Union Territories scramble to comply with the Supreme Court's order, the decision marks a significant step towards ensuring food security for India's migrant labor force. By extending the safety net beyond the confines of the National Food Security Act, the court aims to address systemic gaps affecting the country's most vulnerable populations. This initiative not only underscores the judiciary's role in safeguarding citizens' rights but also sets a precedent for responsive governance amidst changing demographic realities.