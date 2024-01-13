en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML’s Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML’s Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration

In a landmark decision that has sent ripples through the political landscape of Pakistan, the Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) for the restoration of their election symbol, the ‘Eagle’. The verdict was delivered by a three-member bench helmed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, with Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali as the other members.

APML’s Failure to Uphold Democratic Norms

The court’s dismissal of the appeal was primarily based on the party’s lack of internal democratic processes. Chief Justice Isa pointedly highlighted the APML’s failure to conduct party elections or to present any associated records to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). This oversight, according to the court, was a significant breach of the democratic norms that any political entity should adhere to, thereby justifying the revocation of the party’s election symbol.

An End to Baseless Allegations

Another crucial element that the court underscored was the need for political parties, such as the APML, to cease the practice of making unfounded accusations against state institutions. This came in response to the APML’s allegations against the ECP, which the court found to be unsubstantiated and damaging to the integrity of the state’s institutions.

Implications of the Verdict

The Supreme Court’s decision marks a significant blow to the APML, effectively revoking their registration as a political party. By upholding the ECP’s initial decision to revoke the Eagle symbol, the court has sent a clear message about the importance of internal democracy within political parties and the need for respect towards state institutions. The verdict serves as a critical reminder of the responsibilities that come with the power entrusted to political entities, and the consequences that ensue should they fail to uphold them.

0
Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pakistan

See more
32 mins ago
Multilingual Mushaira: A Celebration of Cultural Richness and Linguistic Diversity in Multan
In a celebration of lyrical expression and cultural richness, Multan bore witness to a captivating multilingual Mushaira titled ‘Hum Hain Sokhan Nawaz’. A joint venture by Radio Pakistan Multan and PTV Multan Centre, the event became a haven for poets, writers, and enthusiasts alike, showcasing the intricate tapestry of linguistic diversity. A Beacon of Multilingualism
Multilingual Mushaira: A Celebration of Cultural Richness and Linguistic Diversity in Multan
ICCI Urges Political Parties to Reveal Economic Plans Ahead of Elections
50 mins ago
ICCI Urges Political Parties to Reveal Economic Plans Ahead of Elections
The Unyielding Spirit of Rihana Bibi Magsi: A Political Game Changer in Pakistan's Balochistan
1 hour ago
The Unyielding Spirit of Rihana Bibi Magsi: A Political Game Changer in Pakistan's Balochistan
Public Outcry as Influential Individual Unlawfully Claims Kasora Lake
33 mins ago
Public Outcry as Influential Individual Unlawfully Claims Kasora Lake
Justice Kayani Calls for Transparency in Cases Against Journalists
38 mins ago
Justice Kayani Calls for Transparency in Cases Against Journalists
China's Hybrid Wheat Innovation: A Potential Boon for Pakistan's Agriculture
50 mins ago
China's Hybrid Wheat Innovation: A Potential Boon for Pakistan's Agriculture
Latest Headlines
World News
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
1 min
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
2 mins
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
2 mins
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
3 mins
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
3 mins
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
4 mins
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
4 mins
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
6 mins
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
Iowa's Victory Over Nebraska Marks Milestone for Coach Fran McCaffery
6 mins
Iowa's Victory Over Nebraska Marks Milestone for Coach Fran McCaffery
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
9 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app