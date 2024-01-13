Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML’s Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration

In a landmark decision that has sent ripples through the political landscape of Pakistan, the Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) for the restoration of their election symbol, the ‘Eagle’. The verdict was delivered by a three-member bench helmed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, with Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali as the other members.

APML’s Failure to Uphold Democratic Norms

The court’s dismissal of the appeal was primarily based on the party’s lack of internal democratic processes. Chief Justice Isa pointedly highlighted the APML’s failure to conduct party elections or to present any associated records to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). This oversight, according to the court, was a significant breach of the democratic norms that any political entity should adhere to, thereby justifying the revocation of the party’s election symbol.

An End to Baseless Allegations

Another crucial element that the court underscored was the need for political parties, such as the APML, to cease the practice of making unfounded accusations against state institutions. This came in response to the APML’s allegations against the ECP, which the court found to be unsubstantiated and damaging to the integrity of the state’s institutions.

Implications of the Verdict

The Supreme Court’s decision marks a significant blow to the APML, effectively revoking their registration as a political party. By upholding the ECP’s initial decision to revoke the Eagle symbol, the court has sent a clear message about the importance of internal democracy within political parties and the need for respect towards state institutions. The verdict serves as a critical reminder of the responsibilities that come with the power entrusted to political entities, and the consequences that ensue should they fail to uphold them.