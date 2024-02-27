Supreme Court Mandates Karnataka to Form Committee for Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Math Amid Legal Battle

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has ordered the Karnataka government to establish a committee within three days to oversee the administration of the historic Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Bruhan Math in Chitradurga. This directive comes in the wake of allegations against the math's pontiff, prompting legal scrutiny under both the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).
Immediate Action Required
The apex court's decision, led by Justice Vikram Nath, underscores the urgency of implementing a neutral administrative body to manage the math's affairs, ensuring that neither the petitioner, H. Ekanthaiah, nor the accused pontiff maintain control during the ongoing legal proceedings. This move aims to safeguard the institution's integrity while addressing the serious charges leveled against its current leadership.
Legal Context and Implications
The controversy stems from a Karnataka High Court judgment that allowed the pontiff to continue his administrative duties even after a chargesheet was filed against him. Challenging this decision, the petitioner's legal team argued that the pontiff's continued involvement in the math's management was untenable, given the nature of the accusations, including alleged sexual assaults on minors. The Supreme Court's interim direction hence serves to maintain the sanctity and operational stability of the math until a final verdict is reached.
Next Steps and State's Compliance
While the case is set to proceed with the State of Karnataka required to submit a comprehensive counter-affidavit, the court's immediate focus is on ensuring the math's administration is handed over to a responsible and impartial committee. The establishment of this committee, potentially led by a District Judge as previously suggested, marks a critical step in addressing the grievances and maintaining the welfare of the institution and its affiliates during the legal examination of the charges against the pontiff.
As the Supreme Court navigates this complex legal landscape, the outcomes of these proceedings could have far-reaching implications for the governance of religious institutions in India. This case not only highlights the legal mechanisms in place to address allegations of misconduct within such entities but also underscores the judiciary's role in preserving their foundational values and societal roles amidst controversy.