Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Announces Memoir 'Lovely One'

In a landmark announcement, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson unveils the release date for her memoir "Lovely One," slated to hit bookstores on September 3rd, 2024. Penguin Random House will publish the memoir, with pre-orders already available through Barnes & Nobles, Hudson Booksellers, Powell's, and Books A Million.

A Journey Unveiled

Justice Jackson, an embodiment of resilience and determination, ascended to the Supreme Court as the first Black woman to ever hold such a position. Now, she invites readers into her world, recounting her unlikely journey in "Lovely One." She credits her parents and other legal luminaries as the driving forces behind her success.

In an intricate blend of public record and personal insights, the memoir promises to reveal the woman behind the justice, weaving together her experiences as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, litigator, and friend. The title, an English translation of her birth name, encapsulates the inspiring story of breaking open historically inaccessible spaces.

A Legal Avenue for Additional Income

Book deals are not uncommon among Supreme Court Justices. However, Justice Jackson's deal, reportedly worth around $3 million, stands out due to its uniqueness. It falls outside the cap on outside pay for justices, offering a legal avenue for additional income.

This move is significant as it allows justices to share their stories and perspectives with the world, potentially contributing to their net worth. With Jackson's current estimated net worth at $2 million, the release of "Lovely One" is expected to make a substantial impact.

A Testament to Dreamers

Priced at $35, "Lovely One" aims to inspire young women, people of color, and dreamers around the globe. Justice Jackson hopes her memoir will serve as a testament to the power of perseverance and the possibility of shattering glass ceilings.

The memoir promises an intimate look at her historic Supreme Court confirmation, personal life, family's experience with segregation, her ascent through the legal profession, and how she manages a demanding career alongside motherhood and marriage.

From her upbringing in Washington D.C. and Miami to her education at Harvard University, readers will follow Jackson's rise to become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. In doing so, they will witness the transformative power of ambition, resilience, and hope.

As the countdown to September 3rd begins, anticipation for "Lovely One" continues to grow. This memoir isn't just about one woman's journey; it's about the potential for change, the power of dreams, and the indomitable spirit of human endurance.