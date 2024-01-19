Supreme Court Judges Invited to Ayodhya Ram Temple Ceremony; SP-RLD Announce 2024 Election Alliance

The Supreme Court judges who played a pivotal role in the landmark Ayodhya verdict have been invited as state guests for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, former Chief Justices Ranjan Gogoi and SA Bobde, and former judges Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer are expected to attend the event scheduled for January 22.

Judicial Presence at Ayodhya

The five judges were part of the Constitution bench that arrived at the historical decision on November 9, 2019, paving the way for the construction of the Ram Temple. This move has been hailed as a recognition of judiciary's role in resolving one of India's most contentious issues. The invitation extends beyond the bench to include over 50 jurists, former chief justices, judges, and top lawyers.

Political Developments

In another significant development, the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal have announced their alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The RLD stated that the Samajwadi Party would reserve seven seats in western Uttar Pradesh for its nominees. The alliance was publicized on social media by SP president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary.

Violence in Pakistan

Meanwhile, across the border in Pakistan, a polio immunization program coordinator was assassinated, and a police officer was wounded during an attack on their vehicle in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This incident underscores the challenges health workers face in the region.