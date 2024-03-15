Supreme Court Issues Notice to SBI Over Electoral Bonds Data Non-disclosure, Seeks Immediate Compliance

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed dissatisfaction with the State Bank of India (SBI) for its failure to disclose critical data related to Electoral Bonds, including unique alphanumeric numbers, and issued a notice demanding a response from the bank by Monday. This move underscores the apex court's commitment to transparency in political funding, following its landmark verdict to invalidate the Electoral Bonds Scheme, which previously allowed for anonymous donations to political parties.

Crackdown on Anonymous Political Funding

The Supreme Court's directive came after it was revealed that SBI had not complied with a previous order to disclose all details of Electoral Bonds, including purchaser names, purchase dates, and denominations. This lack of compliance has raised concerns over the effectiveness of the court's efforts to ensure transparency in political donations. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, emphasized the importance of these details in maintaining the integrity of political funding.

Electoral Commission's Data Management

In a related development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) sought the return of documents related to Electoral Bonds that it had submitted to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover. The apex court agreed to this request, ordering the digitization of these documents for the ECI to upload on its website, thereby enhancing the transparency of political donations. This move is part of a broader effort to ensure that the public has access to comprehensive information about the financing of political activities.

Implications for Political Funding Transparency

The Supreme Court's actions signal a significant step towards greater transparency in political funding in India. By requiring the disclosure of Electoral Bond details and facilitating the public release of this information, the court is addressing long-standing concerns over the potential for anonymous donations to influence political processes unduly. This development has the potential to reshape the landscape of political funding in India, making it more transparent and accountable to the public.