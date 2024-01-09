Supreme Court Invalidates Remission in Bilkis Bano Case: A Stand for Justice

In an unprecedented ruling, the Supreme Court of India has nullified the remission of sentences for the convicts in the infamous Bilkis Bano case. The court invalidated the decision that granted remission to the convicts last year, ordering the involved men to revert to jail authorities within a fortnight. This case has been a spotlight in India’s socio-legal sphere, stirring discussions on justice and human rights.

Overturning of Remission: A Stand for Justice

The Supreme Court ruled that the 11 men, previously convicted of gang-raping Bilkis Bano and murdering her family members during anti-Muslim riots, must return to prison after being prematurely released. The court declared that the state of Gujarat was ill-qualified to pass the remission order. This judgement is anticipated to cause significant repercussions, particularly in Gujarat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister at the time of the riots and faced criticism for not effectively preventing the massacre.

Remission: A Matter of Jurisdiction

The court held that Gujarat was not the appropriate government to decide the issue of remission as the trial took place in Maharashtra. The convicts, who were given early release in August 2022, have been directed to surrender in prison within two weeks. The Supreme Court also highlighted the grounds for remission and the limitations on the power of remission under Section 432 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Bilkis Bano: Triumph of Perseverance

Bilkis Bano expressed her gratitude towards the Supreme Court for the verdict, stating that it feels like justice has been served. She also thanked her lawyer, family, and supporters who stood by her during her long and arduous journey for justice. This ruling reaffirms the tenet that the ‘rule of law must prevail’, contributing to the narrative of justice and human rights in India.