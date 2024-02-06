Supreme Court Intervenes in Chandigarh Mayoral Election Amid Rigging Allegations

The Supreme Court of India has intervened in the Chandigarh mayoral elections, following allegations of rigging and irregularities. This move comes after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), whose candidate was in the race, filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Allegations and Court Intervention

The Supreme Court found prima facie evidence of foul play and criticized the Presiding Officer for his role in the alleged rigging. The Court has not only ordered the Returning Officer of the Chandigarh mayoral polls to appear before it but also demanded the sequestering of poll records and deferred the subsequent Chandigarh Municipal Corporation meeting. The BJP candidate, who had secured 16 votes against the 12 received by the AAP candidate, now faces a petition challenging these results and seeking fresh elections.

Political Repercussions

The political battle between the BJP and AAP over the mayoral polls has escalated to the Supreme Court, with allegations of tampering with ballot papers. The AAP has been proactive in reacting to the court's comments, while BJP councillors have protested against the proposal to raise the discretionary funds of the mayor. This incident has led to heated discussions during the house meeting and unsettled political waters.

The Role of the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court expressed its displeasure after reviewing a video of the electoral proceedings during the Chandigarh mayoral polls. The Court ordered that the ballots and the video of the electoral proceedings be preserved. The AAP claims wrongdoing during the polls, accusing the winning BJP of tampering with the ballot papers. The Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, who also belongs to the AAP, welcomed the Supreme Court's observations and expressed hope for the triumph of truth. The Court's involvement in the case has put a freeze on the budget session of the civic body, signifying the serious nature of the allegations and the possible repercussions for democracy.