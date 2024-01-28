Supreme Court Expansion in India: Prime Minister Modi Approves Rs 800 Crore Amid Potential Legal Hurdles

In a move that underscores the government's commitment to bolstering the judiciary's physical infrastructure, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a staggering Rs 800 crore for the expansion of the Supreme Court building complex. This development comes as part of an ongoing effort to ensure a more robust and accessible justice system in the country.

Supreme Court Expansion: An Investment in Justice

The substantial financial allocation for the Supreme Court expansion aims at creating a more conducive environment for the dispensation of justice. Since 2014, the government has earmarked a total of more than Rs 7,000 crores for this purpose. These funds have been deployed towards various projects including the digitization of all courts across the nation and the modernization of laws to better align with contemporary situations and best practices. The ultimate goal is to enhance ease of justice and bring the Supreme Court's reach to the remotest parts of India.

Anticipating Legal Hurdles: A Retrospective View

While announcing the approval, Prime Minister Modi took aim at what he referred to as 'PIL jeevis'. This term, coined by him, is shorthand for individuals or entities that frequently file public interest litigations (PILs). His remarks reflect an anticipation of potential legal hurdles and critique from certain sections that might view the Supreme Court expansion as an unwarranted use of funds. This apprehension stems from the recent experience with the Central Vista project, which faced significant criticism and legal challenges over claims of unnecessary expenditure.

Building a Strong Judiciary for an Evolved India

Apart from the Supreme Court expansion, the Prime Minister also highlighted the allocation for eCourts Phase 3 and the initiative to translate Supreme Court judgments into regional languages. These measures underline the government's determination to foster a strong judiciary for an evolved India. The emphasis on digitization and regional language translations aims to make the justice system more transparent and accessible, thereby ensuring that every citizen, irrespective of their geographical location or linguistic background, can access it.