Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against TDP Chief's Anticipatory Bail in Amaravati Scam Case

The Supreme Court of India has rejected an appeal from the Andhra Pradesh government, which sought to question the anticipatory bail granted to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in relation to the Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam case. The decision, issued by a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, came following the state government's contestation of a prior high court ruling from January 10, which had provided anticipatory bail to Naidu.

Earlier Dismissal Sets Precedent

The Supreme Court bench referred to an earlier dismissal of an appeal involving other accused parties in the same case. This reference signaled that the court was not inclined to revisit the issue given the prior ruling. The plea was thus dismissed, leaving the anticipatory bail granted to Naidu intact.

A Scandal of Manipulation and Undue Enrichment

The Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam case involves allegations against Naidu and others, accusing them of manipulating the master plan and alignment of the Inner Ring Road in Amaravati's capital city. The alleged manipulation is said to have unduly enriched several companies during Naidu's term as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. This illicit enrichment is the core of the case and the reason behind the intense legal actions and counteractions.

Implications and Future Proceedings

Despite the Supreme Court's dismissal of the plea, the Andhra Pradesh government retains the liberty to move for cancellation of bail in the lower courts. This development in the case reflects the ongoing struggle between the state government and Naidu, with the former determined to pursue its case against the TDP chief.