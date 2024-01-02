en English
India

Supreme Court Directs Bihar to Make Caste Survey Data Public

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:46 am EST
Supreme Court Directs Bihar to Make Caste Survey Data Public

In a significant move, the Supreme Court of India has instructed the Bihar government to publicly disclose the data from its controversial caste survey, supporting challenges to its findings. The decision arrives after a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta declined interim relief to petitioners who opposed the caste survey and the Patna High Court’s approval of it.

(Read Also: New Chapter for Fiscal Federalism in India: Arvind Panagariya to Chair 16th Finance Commission)

Reservation Increase: A Matter of Debate

Central to the petitioners’ argument is the fact that after the survey, the state government escalated reservations across various categories to 75%, a drastic surge from the prior 50%. While the Supreme Court underscored the need for an in-depth hearing regarding this reservation increase, it suggested that challenges should be directed to the high court.

Public Data: A Step Towards Transparency

The Bihar government, represented by Senior advocate Shyam Divan, affirmed that the data, inclusive of detailed breakdowns, is accessible on a specific website. Justice Khanna stressed the significance of public data accessibility for fostering transparency and contestation. The BJP, Bihar’s principal opposition party, has alleged the Nitish Kumar-led government of irregularities in the survey and dubbed the data as ‘fake’.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market: A Bullish Outlook for 2024 Amid Global Cues and Domestic Stability)

Caste Survey: A Political Tool?

Further hearings on this issue have been scheduled for February 5 by the Supreme Court, following its earlier denial to halt the publication of the survey data. The caste survey data, disclosed by the state government, reveals that OBCs and EBCs constitute 63% of Bihar’s population, with the Yadavs being the most populous caste. Critics have questioned the timing and findings of the survey, deeming it to be politically motivated ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

