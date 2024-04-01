Supreme Court Demands EC, Centre Explain Stance on Full VVPAT Slip Count Plea

The Supreme Court of India, in a significant move, has called upon the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the central government to furnish their responses concerning a plea for the exhaustive counting of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips. This plea underscores a pivotal moment in India's electoral transparency, challenging the current guidelines and advocating for a more rigorous verification process to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

The Plea for Electoral Transparency

The petition lodged with the Supreme Court takes issue with the Election Commission's existing protocol, which only mandates the verification of VVPAT slips from five randomly selected Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) per constituency. The petitioner argues this sample size is insufficient for a comprehensive verification process, potentially leaving room for discrepancies between EVM and VVPAT vote counts. This call for a full count of VVPAT slips aims to fortify the electoral process against errors and ensure that every vote is accounted for accurately.

Legal and Political Implications

The Supreme Court's decision to issue notices to the ECI and the Centre foregrounds the legal and political ramifications of the plea. By tagging the matter with pending issues related to electoral transparency, the Court is signaling its acknowledgment of the