Supreme Court Declares Electoral Bonds Scheme Unconstitutional: A Major Blow to Corporate Political Funding

In a landmark decision that could reshape the political landscape of India, the Supreme Court unanimously declared the electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional, violating Article 19(1)(a). The ruling was delivered on Thursday, February 15, by a five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

Unmasking Anonymity

The electoral bonds scheme, introduced by the Narendra Modi government in 2018, allowed anonymous donations to political parties. Individuals or entities could purchase these bonds from the State Bank of India and allocate them to a political party of their preference. The scheme was deemed unconstitutional as it infringed upon the right to information of the voter, anonymizing contributions to political parties.

A Blow to Corporate Political Funding

The bench also deemed the amendment allowing corporate political funding under Section 182 of the Companies Act unconstitutional. According to the court, the amendment authorized unrestrained influence of companies on the electoral process, violating the principle of free and fair elections and political equality.

Opposition Parties Hail the Verdict

Opposition parties in Assam welcomed the Supreme Court judgment, seeking a detailed probe into the scheme and demanding that money received through this mode should be deposited in the government treasury. Leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia said, "Through this scheme, the ruling party unilaterally forced the business community to donate money to them. It was against the Right to Information and people's interest."

Assam TMC president Ripun Bora echoed the sentiment, stating, "Democracy should not have such money power available for only one party. The scheme was illegal and misused by the ruling party. A detailed probe should be carried out and all the money should be deposited in the government treasury."

In a separate development, the Congress welcomed the revocation of the electoral bonds scheme, terming it as a vindication of their long fight against the 'unconstitutional and unlawful' scheme. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi denounced the bonds scheme as the Modi government's 'ploy' to gain political mileage over rivals by 'monopolising' the electoral funding by big players.

The Supreme Court verdict has far-reaching implications for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the broader political landscape of India. The apex court's ruling underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in political funding, safeguarding the democratic spirit of the country.

