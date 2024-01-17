Supreme Court Conservatives Contemplate Reducing Federal Regulatory Authority

The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative justices are contemplating a significant shift in the balance of power that may reduce the authority of federal regulatory agencies.

At the heart of this deliberation is the Chevron deference precedent, a 40-year-old landmark decision that has been instrumental in determining the reach of federal agencies' power.

The Chevron deference mandates judges to defer to agencies' interpretations of ambiguous statutes, a convention that could be upturned or limited.

This possible change could redistribute power from agencies to Congress and courts, potentially affecting regulations across various sectors including environment, health care, nuclear energy, and government benefit programs.