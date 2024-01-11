en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Supreme Court Approves Shimla Development Plan 2041: A Landmark Victory for Sustainable Development

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:06 am EST
Supreme Court Approves Shimla Development Plan 2041: A Landmark Victory for Sustainable Development

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court of India has endorsed the Shimla Development Plan 2041, a comprehensive blueprint designed to regulate construction activities in the capital city of Himachal Pradesh. The court’s approval is a significant victory for the incumbent government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and paves the way for a new era of sustainable development in the city.

Reversal of NGT Directives

The bench, comprising Justice Bhushan R Gavi and Justice Aravind Kumar, overturned earlier directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), emphasizing that the specifics of a development plan fell outside the NGT’s jurisdiction. The judges asserted that while both the NGT and the high court had the authority to review such plans based on their merits, they could not prescribe how such a plan should be conceived and executed.

Ecological Concerns and Sustainable Development

The Supreme Court deemed the new development plan as prima facie ‘sustainable,’ underlining the importance of striking a balance between development and environmental preservation. The approved plan, formalized by the state government in June 2023, includes detailed guidelines on building specifications and sets forth provisions for construction in 17 designated green belts, albeit with certain restrictions.

Overcoming Legal Hurdles

The development plan, initially approved by a preceding state government in February 2022, encountered several delays and legal setbacks, including an NGT stay order in May 2022 on grounds of illegality and inconsistency with earlier resolutions. After the state government launched an appeal, the Supreme Court directed it to address the objections and finalize the plan, culminating in the current approval.

The approved plan, dubbed ‘Vision 2041,’ spans over 22,450 hectares, encompassing the Municipal Corporation of Shimla and its surrounding areas. This plan prohibits tree felling in green areas, thus preserving the city’s ecological balance while allowing for controlled and responsible development.

With this ruling, the Supreme Court has set a precedent that reaffirms the importance of sustainable development and the need for judicial bodies to respect the jurisdictional boundaries in matters of urban planning and development.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
IFS Officer Sparks Conversation on Littering in Forests: 'Behave Like Animals'
In a recent social media wave, Parween Kaswan, an officer of the Indian Forest Service (IFS), has sparked a conversation on littering in forests. Kaswan shared photographs of a cleanliness drive, led by range officer Dukchen Bhutia, that involved collecting trash left behind by tourists in a mountainous region. What has caught the public’s attention,
IFS Officer Sparks Conversation on Littering in Forests: 'Behave Like Animals'
Tamil Cinema's 'Joe' Makes Digital Debut on Disney+ Hotstar
8 mins ago
Tamil Cinema's 'Joe' Makes Digital Debut on Disney+ Hotstar
Google Expresses Interest in Telangana's Digitization Initiatives: A Meeting of Tech and Governance
10 mins ago
Google Expresses Interest in Telangana's Digitization Initiatives: A Meeting of Tech and Governance
Gen Manoj Pande Identifies Pakistan-Based Terror Proxies in the Valley
4 mins ago
Gen Manoj Pande Identifies Pakistan-Based Terror Proxies in the Valley
Palestinian Child's Nightmares Amid Gaza Conflict and BownBee's Successful Funding for Ethnic Wear Expansion
5 mins ago
Palestinian Child's Nightmares Amid Gaza Conflict and BownBee's Successful Funding for Ethnic Wear Expansion
Gauri Khan Joins iDAC as Brand Ambassador: Inviting Industry Leaders to Shape the Future
8 mins ago
Gauri Khan Joins iDAC as Brand Ambassador: Inviting Industry Leaders to Shape the Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Body Language Showdown: DeSantis vs Haley in GOP Presidential Debate
2 mins
Body Language Showdown: DeSantis vs Haley in GOP Presidential Debate
AI in Healthcare: Balancing Innovation and Regulation
2 mins
AI in Healthcare: Balancing Innovation and Regulation
Pet Pug Survives Shocking Ingestion of Hairbands
3 mins
Pet Pug Survives Shocking Ingestion of Hairbands
Walker Buehler's Recovery Boosts Dodgers' Optimism for Upcoming Season
4 mins
Walker Buehler's Recovery Boosts Dodgers' Optimism for Upcoming Season
YouTuber Speed Sparks Controversy with Comments on Messi; Lionel Messi's Inter Miami World Tour Announced
4 mins
YouTuber Speed Sparks Controversy with Comments on Messi; Lionel Messi's Inter Miami World Tour Announced
Jason Nolf Clinches Second Consecutive Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Event
4 mins
Jason Nolf Clinches Second Consecutive Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Event
Mighty Warriors Coach Acquitted: Inconsistencies in Assault Allegations
5 mins
Mighty Warriors Coach Acquitted: Inconsistencies in Assault Allegations
AI: The Potential Game-Changer in Healthcare Delivery
5 mins
AI: The Potential Game-Changer in Healthcare Delivery
Middlesbrough's Tactical Masterclass in FA Cup Clash Against Aston Villa
6 mins
Middlesbrough's Tactical Masterclass in FA Cup Clash Against Aston Villa
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
32 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
1 hour
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life
6 hours
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app