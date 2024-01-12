Supreme Court Affirms Bala Mohammed’s Re-election as Bauchi State Governor

In a pivotal decision, the Supreme Court of Nigeria has affirmed the re-election of Bala Mohammed as the Governor of Bauchi State. The judgment, delivered by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, dismissed the appeal lodged by Sadique Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The court concluded that the appeal lacked merit, in line with the findings of the lower courts.

Supreme Court Upholds Bala Mohammed’s Victory

The court’s decision supports the earlier ruling of the Court of Appeal, which had previously affirmed Governor Mohammed’s victory in the March 18 governorship election. Abubakar’s plea to nullify the election on the grounds of alleged improper filling of forms and booklets was dismissed as it was not backed by necessary evidence.

In the March 2023 election, Mohammed of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) garnered 525,280 votes to defeat Abubakar, who secured 432,272 votes. The tribunal and the court of appeal had previously dismissed Abubakar’s petition, thereby affirming Mohammed’s victory.

Reactions to the Court’s Decision

Following the favorable ruling, Governor Mohammed expressed his gratitude through his official social media account. He dedicated the victory to Allah, to the people of Bauchi State, and to the PDP. His re-election, he stated, is an affirmation of his commitment to continue the positive work within Bauchi State. In his statement, Mohammed also thanked his family, religious and faith leaders, political associates, friends, and supporters who stood by him throughout the electoral process.

Implications for Bauchi State

The affirmation of Governor Bala Mohammed’s re-election marks a significant moment in Bauchi State’s political landscape. The Supreme Court’s decision is anticipated to bring stability and continuity to the governance of the state. It also reinforces the Governor’s mandate to continue his administration’s work in the state.